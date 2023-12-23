Kourtney Kardashian is slowly getting her body back in shape one month after giving birth to son Rocky Thirteen.

Kardashian, 44, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 23, to share a moment from her treadmill exercise.

“Doing the most important job in the world … being a mommy. Keeping my baby alive, on demand breast-feeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods,” she captioned her Saturday upload. “Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside [pushing with Rocky] in the stroller.”

Kardashian concluded: “Be kind to yourself ❤️.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Kardashian had delivered her fourth baby in Los Angeles, which is her first with husband Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker, 48, were each already parents of three before they got married in 2022. Kardashian coparents sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer brought Rocky home from the hospital in November after staying in the hospital an extra few days due to Kardashian’s high-risk pregnancy. (Kardashian had emergency fetal surgery in September, which was ultimately successful. Her pregnancy was also closely monitored due to her advanced maternal age.)

Weeks after bringing Rocky home, Kardashian and Barker debuted the first photos of their newborn on Friday, December 23. In one snap, the couple cuddled Rocky and showed off his tiny toes in front of a Christmas tree. Kardashian breast-fed her baby boy in a second pic.

“ROCKY 🖤,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram, sharing photos of herself, Barker and Rocky matching in black pajamas.

With Rocky arriving shortly before the Christmas holiday, Kardashian and Barker plan to make their festive celebration even more “special.”

“Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be more excited to spend their first Christmas with Rocky and all the kids,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody, including her baby boy.”

The insider added: “Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.”