Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sharing photos of their bundle of joy, son Rocky.

“ROCKY,” Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, captioned a joint Instagram post with snaps of their baby boy on Friday, December 22.

Us Weekly confirmed in November that the reality star gave birth to her first child with Barker. “They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us about the couple. “They are both elated.”

Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, is the father of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer, who was married to Moakler, 48, from 2004 to 2008, is also a father figure to his ex-wife’s 24-year-old daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

After candidly discussing their journey to become parents, Kardashian announced in June that she was expecting a baby with Barker by holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

Three months later, Kardashian revealed she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery ahead of her fourth child’s arrival.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

The Poosh founder continued: “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kardashian later discussed the “terrifying” health scare in detail, telling Vogue in October, “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

At the time, Kardashian made it clear that she was focused on remaining stress-free. “I’ve finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy. I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have,” she added.