Kourtney Kardashian is hitting the gym for the first time since giving birth to baby Rocky.

“7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 20, alongside a clip of her walking on the treadmill.

The Kardashians star shared an encouraging message for fellow mothers. “No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race.”

Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcomed Rocky Thirteen in November. She also shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer, 48, is dad of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 24, who is Moakler’s daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Since Rocky’s arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that his older siblings have embraced the newest addition to their family. They have been “taking turns” to help Kardashian and Barker “any way they can” and are “so excited to have a little brother.”

The source added that Kardashian and Barker, who wed in May 2022, have been “fairly isolated” since welcoming Rocky. While the pair are home with their baby now, another insider exclusively told Us in November that it “was the scariest pregnancy [Kourtney] has had.”

“Travis was right by her side supporting her,” the source shared. “Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!”

Two months earlier, in September, the Poosh founder underwent emergency fetal surgery following a complication.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian shared via Instagram at the time. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

She continued: “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”