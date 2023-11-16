Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s kids have fully embraced their youngest sibling after baby Rocky’s arrival this month, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“The kids are so excited to have a little brother,” the insider says, adding that the little one’s siblings are “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, have remained “fairly isolated” after welcoming Rocky, who they are “so protective” over, according to the source, but their other children have been staying close.

The Kardashians star shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, coparents son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also the stepfather to Atiana, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Us confirmed on November 4 that Kardashian and Barker’s baby boy had recently arrived. The family chose to stay in the hospital “a few extra days because they wanted to play it safe after their health scare this summer,” the insider tells Us, referring to Kardashian’s emergency fetal surgery in September.

Since bringing Rocky home, the couple has been adjusting to life with their newborn away from the cameras and public eye. “Kourtney and Travis are so happy to be home, where they can enjoy their privacy and celebrate this new chapter,” the source adds. “They feel beyond blessed.”

Kardashian, however, took a break from the baby bliss on Tuesday, November 14, to make sure and wish her husband a happy birthday.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything … I wish you the happiest birthday,” the Poosh founder wrote via Instagram at the time. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

The duo, who tied the knot in May 2022, celebrated Barker’s special day with a “Thanksgiving Dinner,” complete with holiday foods and a showing of the upcoming Thanksgiving horror film.

All of Barker’s kids were on hand to feast for his birthday, according to an Instagram Story photo he shared on Tuesday. Kardashian was also tagged in the lavish spread.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details about Barker and Kardashian’s life with baby Rocky — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.