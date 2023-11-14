Kourtney Kardashian penned a sweet birthday tribute to husband Travis Barker on his 48th birthday.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, alongside intimate snaps of the two. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

The Poosh founder wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian clan to give Barker, 48, a special shoutout. Her mom, Kris Jenner, posted her own tribute to the rocker, noting that he’s “such a wonderful dad, husband, friend, son and uncle.”

“Thank you for making @kourtneykardash so happy, every single day. I love you and wish you a magical day today!” Jenner, 68, wrote via Instagram Story.

The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen, earlier this month. Kardashian also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, is dad to son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, whom he shares with Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

While Barker and Kardashian are home with their little one now, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that this “was the scariest pregnancy [Kardashian] has had,” and that the pair were “very nervous toward the end.”

“Travis was right by her side supporting her,” the insider told Us. “Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!”

Kardashian and Barker, who tied the knot in May 2022, stayed in the hospital a few extra days “because they wanted to play it extra safe after their health scare this summer,” a second source exclusively explained to Us.

In September, Kardashian shared that she underwent emergency fetal surgery following a complication in her pregnancy. At the time, a third insider revealed to Us that the mom of four was “so happy” and “relieved [the medical situation is] all behind her.”

Since welcoming their son, the pair have been extra “protective of their baby boy” and have been selective about who gets to see him.

“They haven’t let many people come around the baby and are remaining fairly isolated at home. Of course, the family has seen him and they think he’s absolutely perfect,” the second source shared. “All the kids are so excited to have a little brother, and they’re taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can. They’re so happy to be home where they can enjoy their privacy and just celebrate this new chapter. It’s a very happy time, and they feel beyond blessed.”