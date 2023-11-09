Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy experience wasn’t seamless when welcoming her first baby with husband Travis Barker.

“Kourtney went to the hospital days before she gave birth,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end, this was the scariest pregnancy she has had.”

The insider adds that Kardashian, 44 — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick — was comforted by Barker’s presence.

“Travis was right by her side supporting her. Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!” the source shares.

Despite the challenges of Kardashian’s pregnancy — the Poosh founder underwent emergency fetal surgery in September following a complication — she, Barker and Rocky are doing great now.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing amazing since bringing home their son,” a second source exclusively tells Us. “They stayed in the hospital a few extra days because they wanted to play it extra safe after their health scare this summer.”

The insider adds that Kardashian and Barker, 47, are “so protective of their baby boy” and are being selective about who gets to see him.

“They haven’t let many people come around the baby and are remaining fairly isolated at home. Of course, the family has seen him and they think he’s absolutely perfect,” the source shares. “All the kids are so excited to have a little brother, and they’re taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can. They’re so happy to be home where they can enjoy their privacy and just celebrate this new chapter. It’s a very happy time, and they feel beyond blessed.”

Barker confirmed during an October interview for Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video that he and Kardashian, who tied the knot in 2022, had settled on the name Rocky Thirteen. (Us previously reported in September that Rocky was on the couple’s list.)

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” he said last month, shedding light on the inspo for the moniker. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.” Barker added that the name could also be a nod to “the greatest boxing movie of all time,” 1976’s Rocky.

Kardashian spoke candidly about her IVF journey before announcing during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, which premiered in May, that she and Barker were “officially done” with the fertility method.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” she said during a confessional.

One month after the episode aired, Kardashian announced she was expecting a baby by holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The moment was a nod to the band’s 1999 music video for their song “All the Small Things.”

Now that the couple have officially expanded their family, they couldn’t be happier. “They have a beautiful baby boy,” a second source told Us earlier this week. “They are both elated.”

Kardashian and Barker’s exes are also happy for them. In June, an insider told Us that Disick, 40, had “reached out to congratulate [Kourtney] and Travis” despite their pregnancy announcement being “bittersweet” for him.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time,” the source said. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.”

Shanna Moakler, meanwhile, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008, was glad to hear the baby news.

“Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” another source told Us in June. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”

Barker shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Moakler, 48. The musician is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.