Alabama Barker has changed her tune when it comes to not liking dad Travis Barker and pregnant stepmom Kourtney Kardashian’s baby name.
“It’s a cool name,” Alabama, 17, told E! News in an interview published on Thursday, November 2. “We all have very authentic, weird names.”
Although Alabama wasn’t team Rocky when Travis, 47, first suggested the name for his and Kardashian’s little one, she’s now on board. “I love Rocky, I do,” she said. “Definitely like Rocky.”
Travis initially threw out the Rocky moniker during a July episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video series, while chatting with Alabama. At the time, the Blink-182 drummer shared “I like Rocky Thirteen. That’s this name that’s been going through my head lately.”
His daughter, however, was not a fan, calling it a “bad” name. Alabama joked, “Even he knows it’s bad.”
Travis, who married Kardashian, 44, in May 2022, was unfazed by Alabama’s reaction. In fact, he explained there’s a reason that Rocky Thirteen has a special place in his heart. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” he shared. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”
The musician added that the first name could also be a nod to 1976’s Rocky, which he called “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”
While he got initial pushback from Alabama, Travis ultimately won the debate and confirmed last month that he and Kardashian had decided on Rocky as the name.
“There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Travis revealed during the Monday, October 30, episode of the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast. “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”
He also noted that he expects the Poosh founder to give birth “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”
Rocky will be coming into a blended family as both Barker and Kardashian have multiple children from past relationships. Barker shares Alabama and son Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.
The Kardashians star shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Kardashian announced her fourth pregnancy in June while attending Barker’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the pregnant star is on bed rest as a “precaution” as she prepared to welcome her and Barker’s baby boy. That included missing sister Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash in late October.
“She’s definitely playing it safe,” a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday, October 31. “If that means skipping out on events, then so be it.”