Say his name three times! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got in the spooky spirit by dressing up as Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice for Halloween.

“I’m the ghost with the most, babe,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 30, alongside a photo of her and Barker, 47, as the iconic 1988 movie’s lead characters before their creepy nuptials.

Barker donned a maroon suit with a bow tie and a greenish-blond wig. He took it a step further by making the look authentic with the ghostly white makeup and purple eyes just like Michael Keaton rocked in the movie.

Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with her and Barker’s first child, stunned in a bold red gown with polka dot lace as Winona Ryder’s Lydia. The reality star also rocked a beehive hairdo with a red veil attached and also held a bouquet of red roses.

Related: Justin and Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and MGK, More Are Couple Costume Goals Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are proving that Halloween is better with a partner! Justin, 29, and Hailey, 26, stepped out at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s spooky season gathering on Saturday, October 28, in coordinating Flintstones apparel. Hailey for her part, rocked a vinyl dress that is […]

This wasn’t the first time that Kardashian dressed up for the holiday this year. On Friday, October 27, Kourtney recreated her sister Kim Kardashian’s famous floral Met Gala look she wore in 2013 while pregnant with eldest daughter North, now 10. (Kim, 43, shares North, along with kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West. The pair finalized their divorce in November 2022.)

“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney wrote alongside several photos of herself dressed up in Kim’s floral Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown.

In the snaps, Kourtney channeled her sister by wearing the same matching heels and sporting a similar makeup look and slicked-back ponytail. She also cradled her baby bump just like Kim did on the red carpet a decade before.

Kourtney announced in June that she and Barker are expecting their first baby together. The couple both are the parents of three from previous relationships. Kourtney coparents sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar de la Hoya.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Demi Lovato, Rachel Lindsay and More Stars Have the Best Halloween Costumes ’Tis the spooky season — and the stars are going all out to celebrate Halloween! Khloé Kardashian hosted a festive bash for kids True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months, and their cousins on October 14. The Kardashians star — who shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson — transformed her backyard into a spooktacular […]

Earlier this month, Kourtney was put on bed rest as a precaution and missed out on attending Kim’s birthday party.

“Kourtney is doing really well health-wise, the bed rest is just a precaution,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She is due in the next couple of weeks. They’re not sure since it isn’t going to be induced, but her due date and her doctor are saying within the next two weeks.”