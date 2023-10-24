Kourtney Kardashian is taking it easy as she prepares to welcome her first baby with Travis Barker — but that’s no cause for concern.

“Kourtney is doing really well health wise, the bed rest is just a precaution,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly after the reality star, 44, missed sister Kim Kardashian‘s 43rd birthday party.

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, is expected to give birth soon. “She is due in the next couple of weeks,” the source adds. “They’re not sure since it isn’t going to be induced, but her due date and her doctor are saying within the next two weeks.”

Kourtney has kept her followers up to date about major milestones amid her fourth pregnancy. She announced in June that she is expecting a baby with Barker, 47, by holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” That same month, the couple confirmed that they are having a son.

The Poosh founder originally had plans to join Barker on tour overseas. However, Barker surprised fans in September when he abruptly flew back home. Kourtney revealed days later that she was rushed to the hospital ahead of her fourth child’s arrival.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kourtney wrote via Instagram. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

She continued: “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kourtney has since offered more insight into the “terrifying” health scare, telling Vogue on October 17, “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Kourtney said she remains focused on staying calm, adding, “I’ve finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy. I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin