Kourtney Kardashian received a heartfelt gift from daughter Penelope.

Kardashian, 44 took to Instagram on Sunday, October 22, to show off the gorgeous flowers from Penelope, 11. In the image, a bouquet of purple flowers could be seen wrapped in paper and laying on a rug. “Flowers from my daughter 🥹,” Kardashian — who shares Penelope, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — captioned the post.

Penelope gave her mom the floral arrangement while Kourtney is on bed rest during her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker. Penelope previously gifted her mom a bouquet of tulips along with a handwritten note on October 19. “I love you. Feel better Mom. Love, P,” the card read.

Kim Kardashian revealed her sister did not attend her 43rd birthday on Friday, October 20, due to her doctor’s orders. “Thank you for all the birthday love ❤️ and Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic,” Kim captioned an Instagram post on Sunday.

Although Kourtney has not opened up about her bed rest, her pregnancy is considered high-risk because of her age.

In September, Kourtney shared that she underwent an “urgent fetal surgery” to save her baby’s life. She later opened up about the experience in her Vanity Fair Italia cover story. “It was terrifying,” she confessed. “This time, unlike the other three [pregnancies], I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months,” she said in the issue published earlier this month. “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.”

Kourtney explained that “after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying [about things that could go wrong in my pregnancy]. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful.”

The reality star is expected to give birth in between November and January while Barker, 47, is on a scheduled break from his tour with Blink-182.

The drummer also shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.