Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s youngest son, Reign, has a special bond with his aunt Khloé Kardashian — and he’s not afraid to show it.

“Proud nephew,” Disick, 40, captioned a Saturday, September 9, Instagram Story pic of his son, 8, wearing a black shirt with five different photos of Khloé, 39, on the front.

The tee, which features Khloé’s name, includes a variety of photos of the reality star from over the years. Reign, who held a football under his arm, complemented the family-approved shirt with a blonde mullet. Reign is the youngest child of Kourtney, 44, and Disick, who also share son Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 11.

Khloé, for her part, loved her nephew’s look. “KoKo loves the kiddos,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, September, 10, reposting Disick’s snap of Reign.

Reign is not the first Kardashian-Jenner relative to wear a meme tee of someone else in their brood. Kim Kardashian sported a “starting five” shirt of sister Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriends in season 3 of The Kardashians while Khloé rocked a Kim, 42, one in a May Instagram upload. Khloé’s daughter, 5-year-old True, also had her own version with aunt Kim’s various red carpet looks.

“They think this t-shirt thing is funny,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in July, referring to True — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — and niece Dream. (Dream, Rob Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter with former fiancée Blac Chyna, wore the same shirt as cousin Reign.)

The Good American designer’s bond with Dream made headlines on the latest season of The Kardashians when Khloé confessed that she felt like a “third parent.”

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” Khloé later wrote via her Instagram Story on July 13, clarifying the onscreen conversation. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

She continued at the time: “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”

Khloé, who also shares son Tatum with Thompson, even called True and Dream “best friends.”