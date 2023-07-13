Khloé Kardashian explained her close bond with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream after she referred to herself as her niece’s “third parent.”

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” the Kardashians star, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 13. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

Khloé went on to explain that her daughter, True, 5, and Dream, 6, are “best friends,” adding that she felt “incredibly blessed they have this relationship.”

“I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have,” she continued. “I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé admitted she considers herself a “third parent” to her niece as the family planned out Dream’s birthday party.

“Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream’s 6th birthday is getting twisted,” she penned in a subsequent Instagram Story. “Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life 🤍. We are ALL trying to do our best in life 🤍. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Rob, 36, and Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — welcomed Dream in November 2016 but ultimately split the following year. Following their breakup, Chyna, 35, and Rob went through a tumultuous legal battle over the custody of their daughter. The model even sued Khloé, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for defamation in April 2022, seeking more than $100 million dollars in damages.

However, a judge ultimately ruled in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favor the following month. On the latest episode of the Hulu hit, Khloé addressed the strained bond she has with Chyna as a result of the legal case.

“Rob does such an incredible job with [Dream] and I’m just there to help whenever he needs. I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” she confessed. “It is hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

However, Khloé shut down speculation there was drama between herself and Chyna, sharing that the two women “want to move on from the negativity” and focus on Dream’s happiness instead.

“Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough,” she added. “Let’s try to lead with love and understanding especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day.”