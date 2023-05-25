Under the sea! Khloé Kardashian hosted a private advanced screening of Disney’s live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid for her 5-year-old daughter, True, and several of her nieces.

Kardashian, 38, shared glimpses of the special event via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 24, two days before the film hits theaters on Friday, May 26.

“What an incredible evening!! We were lucky enough to be able to see @disneylittlemermaid tonight!” the Hulu personality wrote. “We took as many of our tribe as we could! Decked out the theater at @cinepolisusa and belted our little hearts out. You have no idea how special tonight was!”

The Good American cofounder shared a blurry photo of a group of children outside the screening. “It just doesn’t work with this many kids,” she captured the snap, which included Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, 5, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago, 5, and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, 6.

Khloé also shared pics of an impressive table of goodies available at the screening, including plush dolls of characters from the film and colorful Mickey Mouse ears. When it came time for the movie to start, the Revenge Body author settled into her seat with a blue popcorn holder emblazoned with the film’s title.

Kylie, 25, was also present for the big night. “Wow the luckiest little girls. Thank you @KhloeKardashian for doing this,” she captioned an Instagram Story snap of the theater. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a photo of Halle Bailey — who plays Ariel — on the big screen. “Cried the whole time!!!!! @disneylittlemermaid,” she captioned the pic. ”So good 🤍 @halleybailey.”

Khloé, for her part, also gave Bailey, 23, a shout-out for her performance and praised Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of the sea witch Ursula as well.

“@hallebailey you are absolutely perfection! Thank you! Everyone in the movie was pure magic! @melissamccarthy always does something to me! Bravo to everyone!” she wrote.

The magical outing came one day before the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians aired on Thursday, May 25. During the episode, the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed the name of her second child with Tristan Thomspon.

“Naming a human is really hard,” Khloé shared, confirming that her son — whom she and Thompson, 32, welcomed via surrogate in August 2022 — is named Tatum.

The reality TV star and the basketball player’s surrogate was already pregnant when fitness model Maralee Nichols gave birth in December 2021, claiming that Thompson is the father of her now-17-month-old son, Theo. A DNA test later confirmed his paternity, and the NBA star — who also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig — issued a public apology to Khloé via his Instagram Story.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he wrote at the time.

Although the exes — who dated on and off from 2016 to 2021 — have not rekindled their romance since the paternity scandal, they have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship.

“Khloé has no idea what it would take to ever get back together with Tristan, but she really can’t imagine that ever happening,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’s grateful they have a strong and healthy coparenting relationship and that’s all she could ever hope for. As long as Tristan continues being there for his kids, she’ll continue to encourage her loved ones to show their support for him.”

