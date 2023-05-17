Making herself clear. Khloé Kardashian has no plans to rekindle her romance with Tristan Thompson — but appreciates the support Kim Kardashian has shown her ex.

“Khloé has no idea what it would take to ever get back together with Tristan, but she really can’t imagine that ever happening,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s grateful they have a strong and healthy coparenting relationship and that’s all she could ever hope for. As long as Tristan continues being there for his kids, she’ll continue to encourage her loved ones to show their support for him.”

Despite her split from Thompson, 32 — with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and a son, 9 months — the insider shares that the Good American cofounder, 38, loves that Kim, 42, “stands by a man who will always be family to her and their children.”

However, just because the KKW Beauty founder has been spotted at several of Thompson’s Lakers games recently, doesn’t “mean Khloé has any plans on reconciling with him,” the source adds.

Thought Khloé split from Thompson for good in late 2021 — after news broke that he fathered son Theo with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with the Kardashians star — she, as well as her famous family, have often been there for the Canada native.

Kim, for her part, has been photographed courtside several Lakers games since Thompson joined the team last month. The Skims founder brought son Saint, 7, to the Crypto.com Arena in the athlete’s jersey on April 24 and attended a game with Kris Jenner and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on May 8. When she returned to the stadium with daughter North, 9 — who brought a sign of support for her aunt’s ex — on May 12, fans began to speculate that Khloé was “soft launching” a reconciliation with the basketball player through her sibling.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author later slammed the claims, asking for the rumors about her and Thompson reconciling be shut down for good.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 17, in the comments section of a fan post that proposed Kim is attending Thompson’s games as a way to get viewers “prepared” for the former couple’s reunion. “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

The Revenge Body alum — who has yet attend one of Thompson’s Lakers’ playoff games herself — compared Kim being there for Thompson to her standing by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick over the years. (Disick, 39, and Kourtney, 44 — who share three kids — split in 2015 after nearly a decade of dating. She married Travis Barker in 2022.)

“Just how I support scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage,” Khloé continued. “Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️.”

The insider tells Us that Khloé “never imagined having Kim attend Tristan’s games would cause so much drama,” noting that Khloé & Lamar alum “felt the need to respond to fans because she’s been quiet” about the speculation surrounding her relationship with Thompson for “long enough.”

“It’s exhausting having people constantly scrutinizing her relationship with Tristan,” the source explains. “Khloé has shown that she’s been there to support her exes in the past, and she’ll continue to support Tristan as the father of her kids.”