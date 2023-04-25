Tristan Thompson still has the support of the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were on hand to watch Khloe Kardashian’s ex and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, April 24.

Kim, 42, brought son Saint to the Crypto.com Arena — and the 7-year-old sported a jersey with Thompson’s new number. (The Lakers signed the NBA player earlier this month.) Jenner’s longtime love, Corey Gamble, was also at the arena and Thompson, 32, made a point to stop and chat with the family before the game, even giving the momager, 67, a hug.

The famous brood met Thompson in 2016 when he started dating Khloé, 38. The twosome went on to welcome daughter True, now 5, in the middle of a controversy surrounding the athlete’s infidelity. After calling it quits due to another cheating scandal in 2019, Khloé and Thompson got back together. They split again in late 2021 when she learned he was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols. Thompson and Nichols’ son, Theo, now 16 months, was born in December 2021, one month after Khloé and Thompson learned their surrogate was pregnant with their second child. (Their son was born in July 2022.)

Despite their rocky romance, the Good American cofounder and her family have been supportive of Thompson — who also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig — and his basketball career.

“Tristan is feeling ecstatic and couldn’t be more proud to join the Lakers. He’s excited to reunite with LeBron [James] because they’re good friends on and off the court. It feels like home to him, being back with friends and so close to Khloé and the kids,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He feels like this is a whole new chapter in his life, his new home, a new team. It really is a dream come true.”

The source added that “Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan.”

“He’ll be in LA much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them,” the source continued. “She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.”

While a second insider told Us that Thompson “hasn’t completely given up hope” on reuniting with Khloé, she has “made it clear” that things are over.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” the source said, confirming that he moved “.2 miles away” from his ex. “At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family. He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

Monday’s game was star-studded as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Adam Sandler, Diddy and more celebs watched the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117 to 111 in overtime. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1 and will play the Grizzlies in game 5 of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 26. If they win, they advance.