Just the guys. Tristan Thompson was spotted hitting the club with Corey Gamble on Tuesday, April 11.

The basketball star, 32, was spotted at Bird Street Club in West Hollywood, California, with Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, 42, per photos obtained by TMZ. Thompson shares two children — True, 5, and an 8-month-old son — with Khloé Kardashian, Kris’ daughter.

Prior to their outing, Gamble watched the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves from a floor seat in a gold silk suit and pants with a diamond chain around his neck. Thompson wasn’t put in the game just days after joining the team, but nonetheless, he celebrated his new colleagues’ victory that night. He wore a black outfit with several diamond necklaces.

The NBA player and Gamble left the club at 1 a.m. in a Maybach driven by a chauffeur.

Their outing came just days after Thompson’s move to the Lakers was confirmed. “OFFICIAL: Tristan Thompson is a Los Angeles Laker,” a post from the California-based team read on Twitter on Sunday, April 9.

“Tristan is feeling ecstatic and couldn’t be more proud to join the Lakers. He’s excited to reunite with LeBron [James] because they’re good friends on and off the court,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in the wake of his career move. “It feels like home to him, being back with friends and so close to Khloé and the kids. He feels like this is a whole new chapter in his life, his new home, a new team. It really is a dream come true.”

Weeks prior to getting his gold and purple jersey, the athlete bought a house in Los Angeles just a few doors down from Kardashian and their two children. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 16 months, with Maralee Nichols.)

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” another insider shared with Us earlier this month. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

Despite their close residences, the insider noted that the Good American founder has “made it clear” that she has no interest in getting back together with her ex. Thompson, meanwhile, “hasn’t completely given up hope” that the duo will rekindle their romance.

Thompson and Kardashian started their on and off romance in 2016. They split in 2021 after multiple cheating scandals, the final one being when the reality star learned of Thompson’s affair with Nichols in December 2021. She discovered the trainer sued Thompson for child support when the lawsuit made headlines — just a few weeks after Kardashian and the athlete’s surrogate got pregnant.

Gamble, meanwhile, has been dating Jenner, 67, since 2014.