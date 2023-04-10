Mother and son bonding time! Maralee Nichols shared a sweet message about her and Tristan Thompson‘s 16-month-old child, Theo, during their Easter celebration.

The fitness model, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 9, to post videos of her and Theo at the beach. “The happiest and sweetest little boy. Such a blessing,” she captioned a photo of her baby boy running around. “His favorite thing is being outside, exploring, and running around the beach. We go to different beaches every week.”

In another photo, Nichols posed in matching Peter Rabbit pajamas with her little one.

Us Weekly broke the news that the Texas native became a mom in December 2021. At the time, Nichols’ child support lawsuit against Thompson, 32, made headlines after she claimed he got her pregnant in March 2021 — while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

The NBA player, who shares daughter True, 5, and an 8-month-old son with Kardashian, 38, confirmed his paternity via social media in January 2022.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson wrote via his Instagram Story. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The Canada native issued an apology to his on-and-off girlfriend, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Since giving birth to Theo, Nichols has continued to offer glimpses at life as a mom. Although Thompson has not publicly addressed his relationship with his fourth child, a source recently told Us that the athlete is still hoping to rekindle his romance with Kardashian.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” the insider said earlier this month. “At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family. He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

Thompson, who also shares son Prince, 6, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, also made headlines following news of his move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA team announced the decision via Instagram on Sunday, April 9. “OFFICIAL: Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison are Los Angeles Lakers,” read the caption alongside photos of the new players.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Kardashian “liked” the social media announcement. Us previously confirmed that Thompson moved into a mansion near the reality star’s property in California’s Hidden Hills neighborhood.