1st Zoo Trip Maralee Nichols Celebrates Son Theo Turning 6 Months Old

Major milestone! Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson‘s baby just turned 6 months old — and the mother-son duo celebrated in style.

“Can’t believe my baby is 6 months old 🥲,” the fitness model, 31, captioned a sweet Instagram upload on Wednesday, June 1, sharing a glimpse of her day out with her baby boy. “Theo’s first time at the zoo, he loved looking at all the animals 🦒.”

Thompson, also 31, did not appear to “like” the photo and did not leave a comment. In footage shared via her Instagram Story, Nichols showed a handful of giraffes walking through their zoo enclosure on a sunny day.

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2021 that the former trainer gave birth amid her highly publicized child support lawsuit against the NBA player. Thompson confirmed in January that he is Theo’s father after she claimed that the pair had sex in March 2021 — while the Canadian athlete was still dating Khloé Kardashian.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Chicago Bulls star wrote via his Instagram Story, confirming the results of a DNA test. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

At the time, Thompson apologized to Kardashian, 37, with whom he shares daughter True, 4. The pair began dating on and off in September 2016, welcoming their first child together shortly after news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful throughout the reality star’s pregnancy. After calling it quits in February 2019, the duo reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Us confirmed in June 2021 that the twosome split for good.

Along with True and Theo, Thompson shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. Earlier this year, Nichols requested more than $40,000 from Thompson in monthly child support. The March court filing came shortly after Nichols alleged that the former Cleveland Cavaliers player “has done nothing to support” their son.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” her rep claimed in a statement to Us in February.

Nichols celebrated her first Mother’s Day with Theo solo in May. Three months prior, she exclusively opened up about the highs and lows of being a single parent.

“I love caring for my son daily and tending to his needs,” she told Us in February. “It is so rewarding. I never knew I could love someone so much. He brings such joy into my life and is my greatest blessing. … I am the sole caretaker for my son, and I will do everything in my power to make sure he is provided for. I will be the best mommy I can be.”

