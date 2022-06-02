It’s safe to say the upcoming episode of The Kardashians might be a tough one for Khloé Kardashian.

“I just moved into my dream home with True and Tristan, of course,” the 37-year-old reality star says in the promo for the June 9 episode of the Hulu show, referring to Tristan Thompson and their 4-year-old daughter. “It’s finally done. Everything’s just in a really good place right now.”

The teaser at the end of the Thursday, June 2, episode then cuts to Kim Kardashian learning about the NBA star fathering a child with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 — when he was dating Khloé.

“It’s this whole thing saying, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, I met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday,’” Kim tells the cameras. “So I sent it to him and I said, ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f—king know!”

Tristan confirmed in January that paternity test results established he was the father of Theo, now 5 months. He publicly apologized to his on-again, off-again girlfriend at the time, but the twosome split over the scandal.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, executive producer Danielle King recalled filming Kim discovering the story about Tristan.

“Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera,” King told Us. “And I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like ‘Oh, did they go back and did they capture this?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going.”

Khloé has been candid about what it has been like to watch her praise Tristan on The Kardashians, which filmed for weeks before the scandal.

“I’m now a viewer. And I’m like, ‘What the f—k is this bulls—t that I’m listening to?’” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast earlier this month, confirming she yelled “liar” at the screen during the premiere party. “That was the first thing that came to mind, but I also felt like, and this totally could have been me making it up, was that everyone was, like, looking at me to see my reaction. And I don’t know if that’s true or not.”

She also noted that her family has had to break the news to her about Tristan’s previous infidelities.

“I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part,” Khloé said. “All of it is f–ked up, but can there be a little respect?”

