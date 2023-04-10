A holiday slay! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss an opportunity to showcase their fierce fashion sense — and Easter 2023 was no different.

Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and more stars dressed to impress as they celebrated on Sunday, April 9, with their loved ones. Jenner, 25, was a must-see at her famous family’s annual soirée, wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress. The pastel green number clung to the reality star’s curves and featured a sheer pleated skirt. Jenner styled the ensemble with square-toe sandals and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo.

For glam, the beauty mogul opted for soft makeup that included rosy cheeks and a baby pink pout. The Kardashians star revealed in a Thursday, April 6, episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets YouTube series that she’s “into more natural skin.” She explained that she wears “a lot less [makeup]” and doesn’t “fill” in her brows as much.

Kendall Jenner also wowed on Easter, donning a gray slip dress that was finished with lace lining at the bodice. The supermodel, 27, let the garment standalone, opting for no jewelry and minimal makeup. Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, was the picture of spring in a ruffled pink blouse and a floor-length floral skirt. The TV personality, 43, wore her newly dyed blonde tresses in a sleek bun and accessorized with oversized sunglasses. In addition to eye-catching fashion, the Kardashian-Jenner Easter party included a variety of sweet treats, personalized gift baskets and a festive egg hunt.

Bieber, 26, wished her followers a “Happy Easter” via her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing an image that showed her in an ivory mini dress that was completed with protruding flowers at her chest. The Rhode founder paired the dress with chunky gold jewelry.

Harvey, 26, spent her Easter on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Damson Idris. On Sunday, she shared a snap of herself sitting poolside in a sexy black one-piece swimsuit. She topped her look off with gold accessories and a jewel-adorned cowboy hat.

A couple days earlier, the social media influencer sunbathed on top of Idris, 31, as he lounged in a deck chair. That day in the sun, Harvey donned a sexy orange bikini that featured a string top and cheeky bottoms. The social media influencer paired the two-piece with a cowboy hat. Damson, for his part, went shirtless and opted for dark-colored swim trunks.

