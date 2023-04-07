Love on the beach! Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have taken their romance overseas.

Harvey, 26, shared glimpses of the couple’s tropical getaway via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 6. In one snap, the model sat on top of the Swarm actor, 31, as he lounged in a deck chair. For the day in the sun, Harvey donned a sexy orange bikini that featured a string top and cheeky bottoms. The social media influencer paired the two-piece with a cowboy hat. Damson, for his part, went shirtless and opted for dark-colored swim trunks.

In a follow-up snap, Harvey posted a steamy selfie that showed off her accessories. The Tennessee native sported a cross necklace layered with a long gold chain. She also rocked chunky hoops, caramel-colored sunglasses and a thick gold bracelet.

The socialite and the U.K. native sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they were spotted on multiple outings following Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan. (Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that Harvey and the Marvel actor, 36, called it quits after a year and a half together.) In January, the SKN by Lori founder took to social media to make her new relationship with Idris Instagram official.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the season 6 premiere of Snowfall on February 15. Idris stars as drug dealer Franklin Saint in the hit FX series, which is set during the crack cocaine epidemic of the ’80s. (The sixth season will be the show’s last.)

At the premiere, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they posed for photographers and smiled at onlookers. Harvey — who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey — looked fierce in an off-the-shoulder black dress that hugged her curves. The social media star accessorized with thick black bangles and open-toe heels. For glam, Lori went with a warm glow that included rosy blush, bronze eyeshadow and a soft lip. She styled her hair in retro pin curls, giving the ensemble an Old Hollywood finish.

That same month, Lori clapped back at a social media troll who claimed she has “no chemistry” with Idris because of a photo that showed them standing far apart at an event.

Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol,” Lori wrote via Instagram. “Y’all try to find a problem with everything.”