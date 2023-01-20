Lori Harvey and Damson Idris’ Relationship Timeline

Showing off their love! After initially playing coy about their relationship status, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been all smiles since going public.

The couple sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they were spotted on multiple outings following Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan. One month later, the socialite took to social media to make her new relationship Instagram official.

“If you missed it I hate that for you 🤧,” she captioned a selection of photos from her birthday party. The uploads included a snap of Harvey posing for the camera while sitting on the British actor’s lap.

Ahead of their romance, Harvey made headlines for her connection with Jordan. The pair started dating in 2020 and took their relationship public in January 2021. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that Harvey and the Marvel actor called it quits.

At the time, Lori opened up about how her parents, Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Steve Harvey, inspired her outlook on dating.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” she exclusively told Us later that month.

The entrepreneur, who was adopted by the Family Feud host after he married Marjorie, joked that the duo would need to write her a “playbook manual” for finding love.

“Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” she continued. “Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

Two months later, Lori noted she was looking for “transparency, openness and communication” in her next relationship.

“I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life,” she said on Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series, referring to a past unspecified relationship. “So, at that point I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to date on my terms.’ However, I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”

The SKN by LH CEO later revealed she was looking forward to the next chapter of her life, telling Essence in December 2022, “This moment is about me. I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

Scroll down to see Lori and Idris’ full relationship timeline: