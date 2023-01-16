Her new man. Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris made their relationship Instagram official amid her 26th birthday.

First, the Snowfall star, 31, shared a photo of himself giving Harvey a kiss on the cheek. “Happy Birthday Nunu,” Idris captioned the Instagram Story on Friday, January 13. Lori shared his romantic tribute via her social media account, including three white heart emojis underneath.

The SKN by LH founder celebrated her big day at Lavo Ristorante on Saturday, January 15, at a star-studded gathering that included Kendall Jenner, Daniel Kaluuya and more stars. The pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand into the gathering, and black and white photo booth pictures from the party revealed the two stayed close throughout the night.

“Nunu,” the British actor captioned one snap of Harvey kissing his cheek via his Instagram Story on Sunday, January 15.

This marks the first public relationship for Harvey since her split from Michael B. Jordan, which Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022. The former couple started dating in 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

Weeks after the breakup, Lori — who was adopted by Steve Harvey when he married her mom, Marjorie Harvey — exclusively told Us that she wants to have a relationship that mirrors her parents’ strong bond.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” Lori told Us at the time.

The beauty guru also joked about needing Steve, 65, and Marjorie, 58, to write a “playbook manual” for her on finding The One.

“Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” the Tennessee native explained. “Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

Meanwhile, Steve clarified that there was no bad blood between the exes amid their split. “He’s still a cool guy … from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor!” the host, who has been married three times, said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show in June. “I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”