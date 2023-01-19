Fun night out! Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were spotted holding hands on a date shortly after making their relationship official.

Harvey, 26, and Idris, 31, were photographed packing on the PDA after they left a sushi restaurant on Wednesday, January 18. The couple appeared to be deep in conversation after their meal.

The outing comes days after the model made her romance with Idris public while celebrating her birthday. “Happy Birthday Nunu,” the Snowfall star captioned an Instagram story of him kissing Harvey on the cheek, which she later reshared on her own social media account.

Ahead of her romance with Idris, Harvey made headlines for her relationship with Michael B. Jordan. The duo started dating in 2020 and took their connection public in January 2021.

At the time, the Tennessee native recalled Jordan’s first meeting with her parents. (Lori is the daughter of Marjorie Elaine Harvey and was adopted by Steve Harvey.)

“I knew they were going to love him, which they did. [The introduction] was good. It was easy,” she told Bustle in June 2021.

After their breakup in June 2022, the Family Feud host, 66, offered a glimpse at the aftermath.

“He’s still a cool guy … from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor!” the host, who has been married three times, said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show that same month. “I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

Steve added: “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends. I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

Lori, for her part, noted that Steve and Marjorie inspired her when it came to dating again in the future. “They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” she exclusively told Us Weekly later that month.

According to Lori, her parents needed to write a “playbook manual” for her when it comes to finding The One.

“Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” she explained. “Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

