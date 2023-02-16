Stylish and in love! Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their relationship red carpet official on Wednesday, February 15.

The lovebirds, who have been linked since December 2022, attended the season 6 premiere of Snowfall. Idris, 31, stars as drug dealer Franklin Saint in the hit FX series, which is set during the crack cocaine epidemic of the ’80s. (The sixth season will be the show’s last.)

At the premiere, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they posed for photographers and smiled at onlookers. Harvey, 26, looked unreal in an off-the-shoulder black dress that hugged her curves. The social media star accessorized with thick black bangles and open-toe heels. For glam, Harvey went with a warm glow that included rosy blush, bronze eyeshadow and a soft lip. She styled her hair in retro pin curls, giving the ensemble an Old Hollywood finish.

Idris, for his part, looked dapper in a navy blue suit, which he teamed with a white button-up shirt and shiny black shoes.

Their outing comes after the pair celebrated Harvey’s birthday together last month. The Skn by LH founder hosted an intimate soirée at the Fleur Room in Los Angeles with a star-studded guest list including Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Ming Lee Simmons and more. Harvey shared a series of photos from the event on January 17, which included a shot of herself and Idris sharing a sweet smooch. “If you missed it, I hate that for you,” Harvey captioned the Instagram post. For the celebration, she donned a sexy cutout dress by Agent Provocateur.

Harvey’s romance with Idris comes after her public split from Michael B. Jordan. The former pair started dating in 2020 and took their relationship public in January 2021. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that Harvey and the Marvel actor, 36, called it quits.

Following the breakup, Harvey opened up about wanting to date on her own “terms.”

“I didn’t really know myself; I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life,” she said on Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series in August 2022, referring to a past unspecified relationship. “So, at that point I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to date on my terms.’ However, I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”

Idris’ dating history, however, is more low-key. The Outside the Wire star hasn’t been vocal about his past relationships.

