It’s here! Are you so ready to revamp your entire wardrobe — without breaking the bank? Then you are going to be all about boohoo’s latest collaboration collection. This time around, the brand worked with Ming Lee Simmons, creative director and influencer (and daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons), to create an edit made to “turn heads all summer long”!

“Creating this edit for boohoo has been thrilling!” Simmon said. “There is truly something for everyone! How rewarding to be able to develop this collection for a brand I’ve loved for so many years!”

There are over 40 pieces in the collection, mixing earth tones, chic prints and a few pastel pops. The pieces range from $8 to $26 with Boohoo’s current 60%-off sale. There are even some pieces made for dogs! Want to take a look? Check out our five top picks below and shop before your size sells out!

This Co-Ord Set

Co-ord sets are such an easy way to stay stylish, and this one is no exception with its bandana-style top and sarong-style skirt. We can definitely see this look by the beach at night!

Get the Ming Lee Tiger Print Bandana Top & Asymmetric Skirt (originally $50) for just $20 at boohoo!

This Slinky Dress

We’re obsessed with anything cowl right now (thank you, Ariana Grande), and this low-back dress is an eye-catching choice with its cowl neckline and fitted silhouette!

Get the Ming Lee Slinky Cowl Tie Detail Asymmetric Mini Dress (originally $36) for just $14 at boohoo!

These Ripped Jeans

These boyfriend jeans have perfectly placed rips, and we absolutely love the added details of the fading blue at the pocket!

Get the Ming Lee Ripped Boyfriend Jeans With Bleach Splatter (originally $64) for just $26 at boohoo!

This Mesh Top

Another must for any fashionista right now is a mesh long-sleeve top. It’s just automatically cool, especially when it has a marbled earth tone effect like this one!

Get the Ming Lee Marble Print Long Sleeve Mesh Crop Top (originally $28) for just $11 at boohoo!

This One-Shoulder Dress

This collection is truly hitting all of the best fashion trends of 2021. With this dress, we have the one-shoulder style that’s blowing up this summer. You also get cutouts and ring hook accents to solidify this piece as a show-stopper!

Get the Ming Lee One Shoulder Cut Out Mini Dress (originally $60) for just $24 at boohoo!

Looking for more? Sizes are selling fast, so check out the rest of the boohoo x Ming Lee edit here!

