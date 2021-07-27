Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re on a mission to add more skirts to our wardrobe. They are, without a doubt, an under-appreciated garment. When we do remember to swap out our shorts or jeans out for one, we always feel great about it — and all of the compliments certainly don’t hurt!

Of course, we understand if you don’t want to go wild buying a bunch of summer skirts right now only to have to store them away in a month or two. That’s why we picked out 17 for you that will transition beautifully into fall as well. Add a pair of tights or socks and swap the sandals for booties and you’re set!

Mini Skirts

1. Yes, you can wear florals in the fall too! How about something a little darker and more unique, like this embroidered SheIn skirt?

2. If you want something with a little more flow, check out this tiered NASHALYLY skirt!

3. Plaid is definitely a must for Us all year round. This WDIRARA skirt totally gives off chic ’90s vibes!

4. This leopard print Honeyuppy skirt has a wrap-style design for a flattering fit!

5. This ribbed, stretchy SheIn skirt is definitely a mini skirt you can wear all year round!

Midi Skirts

6. This bestselling, casual SweatyRocks midi skirt drapes beautifully, and we can’t get enough of the large pocket details and long tie ribbon!

7. You just can’t go wrong with a satin midi skirt right now. Wear it with any kind of top. Our pick? This Verdusa skirt!

8. How stunning is the mixed paisley design on this boho-chic Floerns skirt?

9. Daisies? In the fall? Without a doubt — especially in the form of this printed Keasmto skirt!

10. This pleated GRACE KARIN skirt is so sophisticated, and there are such good transitional colors like Dark Salmon, Blackish Green and Light Navy!

11. Want to make a fashion statement and have everyone talking about your look? Definitely grab this SSPalu skirt. The tulle overlay and floral silhouettes are to die for!

Maxi Skirts

12. Contrary to popular belief, skirts can actually be cozy too. Just check out this moody tie-dye Lock and Love skirt!

13. A simple, sleek maxi skirt with a high slit is endlessly versatile and wearable. This Verdusa skirt is our fave!

14. This intricately patterned Century Star skirt can go from the beach to the apple orchard!

15. If you’re getting in on the retro ’70s vibes that are reemerging right now, check out this patchwork Happy Sailed skirt!

16. Getting dressed up? This mega-flowy, floral Afibi skirt has an enormous number of reviews for a reason. It’s just gorgeous!

17. We always love a stripe, but this Fessceruna maxi skirt takes the pattern to the next level by adding tiers and separating them with stripes heading the other direction!

