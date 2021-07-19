Summer Goals! This 2-Piece Set Is the Definition of Comfy-Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you had a summer uniform — something you had to wear every day, whether you were out and about or chilling at home — what would it look like? You probably wouldn’t want to deal with denim shorts 24/7, but you can’t deal with the effort of wearing a dress every single day either. You could also go with a simple tee and cotton shorts, but you want something that’s cute enough to earn some compliments when you are out!

If we had to choose a summer uniform for ourselves, we would go with this two-piece set we found on Amazon. It’s equal parts comfy and chic, and we just know it’s going to be so flattering in an effortless way. The colors are amazing too!

Get the Floerns Scoop Neck Button Front Crop Tank Top and Track Shorts Outfit Set for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

One of the first things we noticed about this set was the textured fabric. It looks nice and soft, and it immediately adds some visual interest to the look. It has a little stretch to it too, which we obviously love. Up top, you have a scoop neck tank top with a cropped hem. You’ll also notice three small buttons in a column at the center of the neckline. Look closely and you’ll see that they look like little flowers!

As for the other part of the set, you have a pair of short shorts with a stretchy drawstring waistband you can adjust for the proper fit. You’ll also see that these shorts are pre-cuffed. Our favorite part, however, is that they have a paper bag effect at the top of the waistband! You don’t typically see that kind of trendy detail on a pair of lounge-worthy shorts, so we knew these were a can’t-miss find when we saw it!

Get the Floerns Scoop Neck Button Front Crop Tank Top and Track Shorts Outfit Set for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This set comes in two colors. There’s a beautiful sage green shade which is summery without being fluorescent, and there’s a dusty blue, which has the same kind of vibe. Think about that darker blue shade the sky turns surrounding a summer rainfall. Yep, that’s the shade!

You could wear this set so many ways. Wear it alone with a pair of white sneakers or strappy sandals, or dress it up a little with a kimono-style duster and wide brim hat. We could also see it with some pointed-toe flats and a knotted headband. And it will obviously come in handy for movie nights and naps at home!

Get the Floerns Scoop Neck Button Front Crop Tank Top and Track Shorts Outfit Set for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Explore more from Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!