We Just Found the Ultimate Beach Crossbody — Only $15

We like our accessories to complement the mood of each season, and the summer is all about having fun and hanging out at the beach! We feel particularly relaxed as temperatures increase and want our fashion to reflect that. It’s not just about the outfits — there are little details that instantly enhance the carefree aesthetic.

We found a purse that makes the ideal addition to any beachy outfit — be it a bikini and cover-up situation or a flowy maxi gown. It brings the best boho-chic vibes, and we’re obsessed!

Get the Van Caro Women’s Cotton Crochet Tassel Bohemian Shoulder Purse for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bag from Van Caro has a beautiful crochet design that shoppers are falling for. Crochet pieces are becoming seriously popular, and this purse is an affordable way to try the trend without making a large investment! In terms of design, the flap that covers the opening has a triangular shape and there are tassel details hanging along the hem. It’s a relatively compact bag that can fit your essentials, including your phone, a small wallet and SPF-filled lip gloss. This bag might not be the most practical for a commuter, but it sure does look cute!

If you’re rocking a basic dress and want to add a bit of flair, this purse will surely get the job done. It has an effortless elegance that suits the summer season, but that being said, there’s no reason not to reach for this bag once autumn rolls around. Boho fashion never goes out of style, and this can easily be worn with a leather jacket or fall maxi. It will make the perfect addition to a vineyard or apple-picking Instagram photo! Until then, this bag will be the fashion-forward MVP accompanying Us to any beach day or boardwalk brunch. It’s a shore thing!

