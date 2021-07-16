These Quick-Dry Running Shorts (With Pockets!) Are Going Viral on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t always have the motivation to work out in the summertime. It’s not that we don’t want to exercise. The temperatures can simply be too hot — even indoors! We need the right type of workout gear to keep Us cool, and we noticed a pair of shorts that are gaining a lot of traction on Amazon right now.

It seems like every savvy shopper is picking up these shorts from Blooming Jelly, and it’s easy to see why. They’re lightweight, offer plenty of breathing room and they’re also incredibly comfortable according to reviewers!

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Quick-Dry Running Shorts with Pockets starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

These shorts are cut in a dolphin style, which provides plenty of mobility. Basically, if you want to do anything like pilates or yoga, these are the shorts you may need to have on deck. They’re designed to fit on the high-waisted side, which means you can team them with crop tops or longline bras. Plus, the waistband is super thick and stretchy, so they will stay comfortably in place regardless of what activity you’re doing!

The inseam on the shorts is short, clocking in at just 1.75 inches long. That may seem skimpy, but that’s actually all the coverage many of Us need in the summer. After all, with record-high temperatures across the country, we’re staying cool however we can. The durable material they’re made from is completely ideal for the heat because it can wick away moisture and keep you dry.

You can currently pick up these shorts in a slew of different shades, and you’ll surely find a pair to match with all of the workout tops and sports bras you already own. Shoppers are consistently snatching up these shorts and writing rave reviews about the quality — especially for the price! If you tend to sweat a lot or overheat during your workouts, these shorts were practically made for you.

