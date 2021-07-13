This Puff Sleeve Blouse Reminds Us of the 1 Jennifer Lopez Just Wore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always find ourselves channeling Jennifer Lopez in one way or another. Maybe we’re using a hair, skincare or makeup product we saw her use once, maybe we’re using one of her workout routines as inspiration for our own or maybe we’re picking out our clothing and jewelry based on what she wore.

We know we find ourselves inspired every time we see J. Lo rock a new outfit, and it was no exception when she posted photos decked out in Valentino, rocking a puff sleeve white blouse, an orange skirt, golden boots and a metallic lip to go along with them. The boots might’ve been a little over the top for our own daily lives, but we knew we could definitely use that white blouse as shopping inspiration and find one of our own!

Get the CANIKAT Flowy Button Blouse (originally $31) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Amazon find has those same vibes as Lopez’s top, and we knew we wanted it as soon as we laid eyes on it. It also has a V-neckline with long puff sleeves, adding on a flouncy cuff for good measure. We also adore how these sleeves are accented with embroidery and perforations!

This top buttons up the front and has a longer hemline so you can very easily tuck it in or even wear it over leggings. Overall, it’s super lightweight and has a relaxed, flowy fit. It’s wonderfully airy and a great pick for summer!

We love this top for its versatility as well. You could wear it with an orange midi skirt like this one, using J. Lo as further inspiration, or you could very easy switch to denim shorts or jeans. You’ll definitely find yourself wanting to accessorize as well, whether with necklaces to accent the neckline and/or with a straw summer hat.

This blouse is also available in a sky blue shade and a black, so you can either pick your favorite among the three or grab a few. Any choice is a good choice. You’ll notice a bunch of other options on the Amazon page as well with varying designs, such as bell sleeves or floral crochet details. It’s definitely time to get shopping, so let’s do it!

Not your style? Shop more from CANIKAT here and see other blouses and button-up shirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

