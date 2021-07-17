17 Waist-Cinching Tops That Are Totally Trending — Starting at Just $11

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t you want a wardrobe that makes you feel good? One that puts a smile on your face every time you open up the closet door? We’re not sure who would say no to that. It’s tough putting one together though! You want pieces that are figure-flattering, cute, trendy, good quality and versatile enough to wear over and over again.

We’re here to help you out with finding some pieces that fit the bill. Let’s get your wardrobe revamp off on the right foot with some gorgeous tops that will have you looking like a total star!

Blouses That Can Go From Work to Date Night

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The wide, wraparound tie at the waist of this otherwise fluttery Romwe top will seriously help accentuate your figure!

2. We Also Love: A button-up blouse with a twist! This peplum CiciBird top is so cute!

3. We Can’t Forget: Slay a presentation or turn heads at a restaurant in this tie-waist Milumia blouse!

Casual Tops for Everyday Wear

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Why stick with a regular T-shirt when you can grab something like this twist-front Jescakoo tee?

5. We Also Love: This soft, silky Skims Fits Everybody T-shirt is made to provide “invisible support and smoothing”!

6. We Can’t Forget: We love how the fabric of this R.Vivimos tee gathers into a knot at the natural waist — and how it’s elasticated in back!

7. Bonus: This colorful Toystype tank is a stunner with its rainbow vertical stripes and narrow keyhole cutout!

Going-Out Tops That Will Make a Serious Impression

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Pair this silky LEOSSTELL off-the-shoulder top with high-rise bottoms and just wait for the compliments to roll in!

9. We Also Love: We are undeniably obsessed with the long tassel trim at the midriff of this Majorelle Elly Top from Revolve!

10. We Can’t Forget: The strappy design at the stomach of this Verdusa cami is so cool and flattering and we just love the color and pattern options!

Blouses for a Photo-Worthy Brunch

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This Romwe top has everything: a tie at the waist, a peplum hem, a one-shoulder design, a puff sleeve…we’re in love!

12. We Also Love: We adore how this MAXIMGR blouse has a cropped design, but the ruffly hem gives you that extra coverage!

13. We Can’t Forget: More ruffles? More ruffles. This off-the-shoulder SheIn top has plenty to offer!

14. Bonus: We couldn’t leave out this embroidered floral Floerns peplum top!

Lace Tops That Will Leave Everyone Envious

15. Our Absolute Favorite: The eyelash lace trim continuing from the neckline down the center of this Astylish blouse was a genius design move!

16. We Also Love: This ruffled SheIn cropped cami is the ultimate summer piece!

17. We Can’t Forget: We’re obsessed with the drama of the plunging neckline of this romantic Bardot top from Nordstrom!

