21 Must-Have Dresses With Pockets for Spring and Summer

Finding a dress we love is one thing — but finding a dress we love with pockets? Well, that’s just heaven! Pockets are seriously convenient for stashing lip gloss, credit cards or even our smartphones to help keep Us hands-free when we don’t want to carry a purse.

Instead of being pleasantly surprised by coming across a dress with pockets, we decided to put the pockets first in our shopping quest. The result? We found a slew of chic options for the spring and summer! Keep scrolling to shop, and get prepped to take on warm weather with style and functionality.

21 Adorable Spring and Summer Dresses — With Pockets!

Casual Daytime Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This short-sleeve dress from MEROKEETY is a go-to spring or summer brunch look — and the waist-cinching tie detail is dreamy!

2. We Also Love: This dress from Amazon Essentials is made out of linen, which is the ideal lightweight material for hot weather!

3. We Also Love: Shoppers love the slimming effect and button-front details of this Halife midi dress!

4. We Also Love: If you want to feel ultra-comfortable, this T-shirt dress from Floerns is a must!

5. We Also Love: Layer this overall mini dress from CULTURE CODE with bralettes, baby tees or tanks for a sweet ensemble!

6. We Also Love: We can’t decide which print of this Tipsy Elves babydoll dress is our favorite — we’re obsessed with all four!

7. We Also Love: This simple button-down midi dress from OUGES has over 12,000 fans on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: The patch pockets on this Daily Ritual T-shirt dress are so unique!

9. We Also Love: This corduroy overall dress from Floerns looks great on its own or layered over tees!

Flowy, Boho Maxi Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The off-the-shoulder style of this maxi dress from Sarin Mathews was made to turn heads!

11. We Also Love: You’re going to obsess over the comfortable fit of this spaghetti-strap maxi dress from LILBETTER!

12. We Also Love: The contrasting stripes on this Hount sleeveless maxi are seriously flattering — and chic too!

13. We Also Love: The boho vibes from this tie-dye maxi from MakeMeChic make it an immediate “Add to Cart” situation for Us!

14. We Also Love: This scoop-neck spaghetti strap maxi from Wolddress comes in every color imaginable, and possibly some shades you never knew existed!

15. We Also Love: This Salimdy maxi dress has a similar fit to the one we just mentioned, but you’re going to swoon over the funky tropical prints!

Formal Office and Cocktail Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Be the belle of the ball at any summertime soirée in this satin A-line mini dress from Yilis!

17. We Also Love: We didn’t think a bodycon dress with pockets existed, but this Floerns dress proved Us wrong!

18. We Also Love: You can style this modest swing midi dress from oxiuly for the office, a daytime party or even a low-key garden wedding!

19. We Also Love: The strappy backless style of this Eliacher midi dress has a sultry feel — hello, new date night ensemble!

20. We Also Love: This Kasper cap sleeve midi dress will make you feel like an absolute boss — ready to take on the world!

21. We Also Love: The pockets on this slim-fit midi dress from MINGE are expertly hidden behind its flattering textured design!

