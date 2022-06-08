If you’re seeking fashion inspiration, look no further than Lori Harvey. The socialite has become fashion’s most talked about influencer thanks to her impressive wardrobe, which includes everything from Dior, Burberry, Bottega Veneta and Valentino.

Harvey first emerged onto the scene as Steve Harvey‘s daughter, but it didn’t take her long to make a name for herself. She made her runway debut in 2017, walking in a star-studded Dolce & Gabbana show, which debuted the label’s fall collection. She later signed to top modeling agency LA Models. From there, Lori solidified her place in fashion, teaming up with celebrity-favorite brand Naked Wardrobe in 2021. The collection, titled LH x Naked Wardrobe, featured a selection of crop tops and sweatpants. Of her collaboration, Lori told WWD at the time: “I wanted to focus on creating items that would motivate women to be comfortable in their skin.”

That same year, she launched a skincare line, SKN by LH, created to combat her own skin issues. “I have rosacea and would struggle to find the right products to use,” Lori told Vogue. “Then I got into modeling, and between shoots and backstage at runway shows you have so much makeup being put on your face. My skin was constantly going through it. So, after using, like, 20 different products on my face at one time, I felt there had to be a simpler way for me to get my skin looking the way I wanted it to.”

Lori further proved she’s here to stay in 2022 when she attended both the Met Gala and the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. For fashion’s biggest night, she stepped out in a stunning custom Michael Kors gown. The black number was designed with a crisscross bodice and a long flowing train. Lori then accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and styled her hair in a loose updo. “Met Monday. Thank you @MichaelKors for letting me be one of your muses for the evening! What a moment! I don’t think I’ll ever be over this stunning dress you made for me,” Lori wrote on Instagram after the big event.

At Cannes, the star attended the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!), wearing a yellow, ruffled gown by Alexandre Vauthier. “Felt like Belle last night at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony! Thank you so much to my @remymartinus fam for such a wonderful evening! Truly a night to remember ✨ #TeamUpForExcellence #RemyMartinPartner,” Lori captioned a slideshow of images on Instagram. Lori’s sunny look featured a strapless construction and was finalized with a layered skirt.

Keep scrolling to see Lori’s best style moments through the years.