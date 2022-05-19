A Disney Princess! Lori Harvey took inspiration from Beauty and the Beast on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival.

The 25-year-old model and influencer attended the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!), wearing a yellow, ruffled gown by Alexandre Vauthier on Tuesday, May 17.

“Felt like Belle last night at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony! Thank you so much to my @remymartinus fam for such a wonderful evening! Truly a night to remember ✨ #TeamUpForExcellence #RemyMartinPartner,” Harvey captioned a slideshow of images from her big night on Instagram.

Harvey’s sunny look featured a strapless construction and was finalized with a layered skirt. Harvey, who was dressed by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, complimented the dress with diamond earrings and a coordinating necklace from Messika Paris. On her feet, she wore shiny gold pumps. As for glam, she opted for a smokey eye, soft lip and had her hair styled in a sleek updo.

Harvey’s Cannes debut comes after she turned heads at the 2022 Met Gala. The star hit the red carpet in a black Michael Kors Collection gown that featured a long train. Harvey’s Met dress also included a criss cross bodice and a cut out detail at the center. That night, she wore her hair in a purposely messy bun and rocked dangling earrings.

“Met Monday ✨ Thank you @michaelkors for letting me be one of your muses for the evening! What a moment! I don’t think I’ll ever be over this stunning dress you made for me,” Steve Harvey‘s daughter wrote of her look on Instagram.

Because Harvey’s custom gown showcased her physique, fans began asking for her fitness routine. She revealed “the tea” in a TikTok video posted earlier this month, sharing the key is Pilates.

“When [Michael B. Jordan] and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight, and it was horrible … So, I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days,” She said in the video.

Harvey added that her diet consisted of “consuming like 1,200 calories in a day, max. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

The lifestyle plan drew criticism, but the model quickly assured fans in the comment section of her post a day later: “Before y’all start … this is what worked for me and MY body … everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals.”

Harvey and Jordan, 35, sparked romance rumors when they spent Thanksgiving together in 2020. They later confirmed their relationship in 2021.

