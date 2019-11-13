Naked Wardrobe Founders Tell Us Why Celebs Wear Their Affordable Staples





Shideh, Shirin and Shida Kaviani are more than just sisters, they’re also the women behind the celebrity-loved basics brand Naked Wardrobe worn by Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Olivia Munn, Sofia Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Shanina Shaik, Chrissy Teigen, Eva Longoria, Olivia Culpo, Cardi B, Ashley Graham, Lady Gaga, Ciara and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

And if you were under the impression that dressing like an It-girl was an investment, think again. Naked Wardrobe’s staple pieces including bodycon dresses, matching sets, crop tops, leggings, biker shorts, bodysuits, denim, jackets, swimwear and accessories are all priced under $110 at their online store.

What makes the brand stand out? “Not everyone can afford an outfit that costs thousands of dollars. Wardrobe staples are easy to come by, but finding them with high quality fabrics and production at an affordable price point isn’t always easy,” Shideh told Stylish.

Other than offering trendy pieces at an accessible price point so that everyone can wear their brand, to ensure that their customers always feel their best, the Kavianis look to their own body shapes and sizes to create pieces that would flatter everyone.

“To be naked means to be comfortable in your own skin and to be proud of who you are. We definitely want our brand to reflect that,” Shida explained.

“By keeping in mind that everyone is sized differently, just like the three of us, it is important that we always put a strong investment in our fabrics. We are highly selective and use fabrics that compliment different body types. The Naked Wardrobe girl is style-conscious, super fashion-forward, and loves to be trendy, yet comfortable at the same time,” Shideh revealed.

When designing Naked Wardrobe’s chic items, the sisters rely on high fashion runway shows, street culture, vintage stores and their everyday lifestyles to guide them.

Since they get inspiration from everywhere they look, it only makes sense why there is a Naked Wardrobe item that’s appropriate for any occasion.

“The beauty of our pieces is that you can really wear them anywhere and style them in a variety of ways. You can dress them up or down and take them from day to night. We have seen our clients wear Naked Wardrobe to run errands, to lounge, to jet-set, to work, to weddings, to bridal showers, to bachelorette parties, to baby showers, to date nights, to birthdays, to proposals, to ladies’ night out, to brunch, while on vacation and everything in between,” Shirin dished.

Because their line is multidimensional, the Kavanis are not surprised that it’s taken A-listers by storm.

“We believe it’s the quality and versatility that draws in our clients. Celebrities have access to the most expensive brands in the world, and they choose to wear Naked Wardrobe. When it comes down to it, we really let our products speak for themselves,” Shida spilled.