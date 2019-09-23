We’re shamelessly obsessed with watching every single celebrity arrive on the red carpet, including the one at last night’s 2019 Emmy Awards. And since we’re so devoted, we tend to notice patterns — like what color combinations celebrities are loving, the fabrics they can’t get enough of, or certain dress shapes that all the A-listers are gravitating towards. At the ceremony, which took place in L.A. on Sunday, September 22, we couldn’t help but note that so many celebs sported super sexy, plunging dresses!

Red and pink dresses were cool at this year’s awards show, but low, plunging V-neck styles were even cooler. Emilia Clarke stole the show, donning an uber-sexy plunging dress inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s iconic look from the 2000’s. Niecy Nash showed off her incredible figure in a sparkly custom Christian Siriano number and MJ Rodriguez took our breath away wearing a strikingly beautiful pink gown. While all of these dresses were different and unique to the star, they all had the one, obvious — yet crucial — detail in common: they weren’t afraid to show some skin!

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see 10 of our favorite celebrities embracing the trend at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards — including Jodie Comer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Headey and more!