Parents have to stick together. Blac Chyna is all about keeping things cool when it comes to coparenting with her exes, Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

“With Robert and Michael, it’s never been, like, no bad blood, you know what I mean, or nothing negative,” Chyna, 34, shared in an interview with the Daily Mail published Sunday, March 26. “It was just, like, two different people in two different paths. One day, those paths had collided, you know, that’s how we got the babies.”

The model shares her son King Cairo, 10, with Tyga (real name Michael Ray Stevenson), 33, and welcomed daughter Dream, 6, with Kardashian, 36, in November 2016.

She added: “Moving forward in 2023, it’s all positive vibes with coparenting. Everything’s calm, there’ll be no more situations.”

The Washington D.C. native’s latest update is similar to one she exclusively shared with Us Weekly in December 2019. “Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” she said at the time. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have something to do, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

Earlier that year, the Real Blac Chyna star (real name Angela Renée White) told Us in July that her secret to coparenting was “communication,” adding, “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way.”

Chyna and Tyga welcomed their son one year after they began dating in 2011. Two years after breaking things off in 2014, the socialite went Instagram official with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in January 2016. They welcomed Dream later that year in November. After dating on and off from 2016 to 2017, the former fiancés called it quits for good after Kardashian shared several NSFW photos of Chyna via Instagram and accused her of cheating, doing drugs and neglecting Dream in July 2017.

Following the allegations, Chyna took to Snapchat to tell her side of the story. “Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try to act [like] it never happen!!!!” she in a since-deleted post. “U put hand on me I swear on god!!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.”

In October 2017, she filed a revenge porn lawsuit against her ex. “At no time did Rob Kardashian have Ms. White’s permission to publish these photos or information online, nor did Rob Kardashian ever attempt to seek Ms. White’s consent to share these photos or her personal medical information before he posted them for his millions of Instagram and Twitter followers and the rest of the world to see,” read legal documents obtained by Us at the time.

Kardashian denied the allegations before the case was scheduled to go to trial in June 2022. However, Us confirmed that the former couple had secretly settled the lawsuit ahead of its scheduled trial, though details of their settlement have not been disclosed. As of December 2020, the two share equal custody of their daughter.