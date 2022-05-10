Back in court. After her loss in her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Blac Chyna‘s focus has turned to her 2017 lawsuit involving Rob Kardashian.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2016. After three months of dating, Chyna and Kardashian got engaged and announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their relationship was the focus of E!’s reality series Rob & Chyna, which aired from September to December 2016.

The sock designer confirmed the pair’s split shortly after their show was renewed for a second season. Amid the on-and-off relationship, Chyna obtained a restraining order against Rob in July 2017 after he leaked explicit images of her on social media.

At the time, the model’s attorney Lynne Ciani accused Kardashian of violating California’s law on the nonconsensual sharing of sexual images. The explicit photos were later brought up during Chyna’s defamation case against her ex-fiancé’s family. Chyna was seeking more than $100 million in damages, claiming that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner played a role in her show’s cancellation.

In April 2022, Chyna was presented with the photos while on the witness stand. The explicit images and the restraining order were both presented as possible proof that Rob & Chyna couldn’t have returned to E! if the twosome were unable to film together.

During the trial, Rob addressed his past connection with Chyna while taking the stand. “I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point,” he said. “She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior toward my family.”

Rob, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna, noted that he was “very vulnerable” when he started dating his ex-girlfriend. “I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t real love,” he told the court, before clarifying that his child “wasn’t born out of spite.”

One month later, a judge ruled in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favor and Chyna was not awarded any damages.

“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury. We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial,” attorneys for the family, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, told Us Weekly in a statement in May 2022. “The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

Chyna’s lawyer announced that they plan to appeal the decision.

Scroll down for everything to know about Chyna’s lawsuit against Rob: