A shirt only a sister could wear! Kim Kardashian made fun of Kendall Jenner‘s history of dating NBA players with a very pointed wardrobe choice in the latest trailer for The Kardashians.

During a scene in the new teaser for season 3 of the Hulu series, which dropped Thursday, April 27, the Skims founder, 42, can be seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, “Kendall’s Starting Five.” The top’s design shows the supermodel, 27, surrounded by five NBA players she previously dated: Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Clarkson.

The cheeky shirt went unremarked on in the trailer, appearing in a scene where Kylie Jenner suggested that she and her sisters “have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards” that they’re setting. Given the Kardashian-Jenner siblings’ history of ribbing each other, though, it seems likely that at least one of them will have something to say about the top when the full episode airs.

It’s not clear where Kardashian got her shirt, but similar options are available on Etsy for less than $20. Teepublic also has variations of the design printed on face masks, mugs, stickers and hoodies.

Kendall’s most recent NBA ex is Booker, 26, whom she dated on and off for two years. The Hulu personality and the Phoenix Suns guard called it quits in November 2022. “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the duo split “a little over a month” prior.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has since moved on with Bad Bunny. Kendall and the Grammy winner, 29, were first spotted together in February having dinner in Beverly Hills. One month later, the pair were seen again in West Hollywood, hanging out with friends. When they left the restaurant, the 818 Tequila founder gave the “Tití Me Preguntó” artist a hug and seemingly leaned in for a kiss.

Last month, the reggaeton star — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — seemingly threw shade at Booker on the song “Coco Chanel,” which he recorded with Eladio Carrión. Singing in Spanish, the rapper teases, “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe.”

The lyrics translate to: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”

An insider later told Us that the NBA athlete still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend — and doesn’t think her romance with Bad Bunny will last. “Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious,” the source claimed earlier this month. “He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them.”

The insider went on to say that Booker “is not completely over” Kendall and would consider dating her again in the future. “They dated for a long time and he still cares about her,” the source told Us. “He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”