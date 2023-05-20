Fashion faux pas? Khloé Kardashian poked fun at sister Kim Kardashian — and the reality star’s viral comments about work ethic — by wearing a shirt emblazoned with Kim’s face and her controversial quote.

“Get your f—king ass up and work,” read Khloé’s white tee, which also featured a screenshot of Kim talking. The Kardashians star, 38, paired the LOL-worthy top with heavily distressed, flare jeans from her Good American brand. In both photos, which Khloé shared via Instagram on Friday, May 19, she held her 9-month-old son on her hip. (The fashion designer shares her baby boy and 5-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.)

“In my best Kim K voice!” Khloé captioned the social media upload.

Kim, 42, faced backlash in March 2022 after telling Variety her advice for women in business.

“Get your f—king ass up and work,” the Skims founder said at the time. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

After the online reaction — which was swift and severe — Kim apologized for the remark and gave more context to the situation.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” she said in a Good Morning America interview later that month. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

She added: “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she said. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Khloé’s Kim-themed ensemble comes on the heels of the KKW Beauty founder’s repeated courtside appearances at Thompson’s Los Angeles Lakers games.

After a fan theorized that Kim is attending the 32-year-old NBA star’s games to get viewers “prepared” for a romantic reconciliation between Khloé and Thompson, the Strong Looks Better Naked author slammed the “narrative” via Instagram on Wednesday, May 17.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” the California native wrote. “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun … Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

That same day, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Khloé “can’t imagine” getting back together with Thompson, who cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship. “She’s grateful they have a strong and healthy coparenting relationship and that’s all she could ever hope for. As long as Tristan continues being there for his kids, she’ll continue to encourage her loved ones to show their support for him.”