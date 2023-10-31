Kourtney Kardashian’s due date is just around the corner — and she is taking it easy before welcoming her first child with husband Travis Barker.

“She’s definitely playing it safe,” a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “If that means skipping out on events, then so be it.” Kourtney, 44, made headlines earlier this month for skipping her sister Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday party, which Kim later revealed was due to Kourtney being on bed rest.

The insider noted that Barker, 47, is still expected to go on tour with Blink-182 after the baby’s birth. The rock band — which also consists of members Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus — will travel overseas for shows beginning in February 2024.

“It’s not a concern [for Kourtney],” the insider added. “She gets so much support from family while he’s gone.”

Kourtney’s family has been by her side throughout her pregnancy, which she announced at a Blink-182 concert in June. Another source exclusively told Us that the Kardashians are supporting the couple “in every way they can” after Kourtney underwent an emergency fetal surgery that saved their baby’s life.

“[The Kardashians] don’t necessarily feel the need to show their support on social media when it’s more important to them to support her in real life,” the insider continued. “They’re so grateful she’s OK and that she has an amazing husband who hasn’t left her side.”

As the pair prepare to become parents again, there has been much speculation over the name of Kourtney and Barker’s baby boy. “They have several names [that] they’re choosing from but want to wait to meet the baby first,” a source exclusively told Us last month. At the time, another insider revealed that the name Rocky was in their mix.

Barker seemingly confirmed that Rocky is the moniker they chose during an interview on the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast. “There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” the drummer revealed during the Monday, October 30, episode. “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”

Barker went on to note that he expects Kourtney to give birth on “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

Kourtney and Travis already debuted their amazing 2023 Halloween costumes earlier this week. Kortney copied a photo of Kim, 43, at the 2013 Met Gala by cradling her baby bump while sporting the floral Givenchy gown her sister sported at the event. She and Barker also channeled their spooky sides for their spot-on Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz costumes.

“I’m the ghost with the most, babe,” Kourtney captioned Instagram pics of their looks via Instagram on Monday. The duo sported the character’s red wedding looks they wear during the 1988 film’s climax, in which Lydia (Winona Ryder) agrees to marry Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) in order to save her ghost friends, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis).

For more on Kourtney and Barker, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.