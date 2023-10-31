The Kardashian-Jenner family loves to go all out for every holiday — especially Halloween.

This year, Kourtney Kardashian broke the internet when she dressed up in Kim Kardashian’s 2013 Met Gala outfit.

Kourtney shared photos of herself to Instagram dressed in a floral Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown, cradling her pregnant belly. She also wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail. She looked identical to Kim, who wore the look when she was pregnant with her eldest daughter North.

Despite recent drama between the twosome, Kim reposed the photos to her Instagram Story with the hand clapping emojis.

Kourtney and Kim’s relationship took a step back during season 2 of The Kardashians, when Kourtney claimed Kim’s Dolce and Gabbana collaboration copied the aesthetic from her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker. Things seemed to settle down between the duo, but watching back the episodes from season 2 reignited the feud.

“All of your friends call us complaining. When you think they are the ones going to you, they are all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us,” Kim told her sister during a phone call in a September episode of The Kardashians. “So we are all confused and we are all on a group chat that is actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us.” Kourtney then responded by saying that Kim was a “witch.”

Despite the drama, Kim still attended Kourtney’s baby shower in October.

Scroll down to see more of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Halloween costumes: