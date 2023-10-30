Halloween is still on the horizon, but North West is already getting into the spooky spirit — by dressing up as her dad Kanye West’s Dropout Bear mascot.

North, 10, shared three videos of herself wearing the giant bear head via the TikTok account she shares with her mom, Kim Kardashian. In each clip, she danced to a different one of her dad’s songs: “American Boy,” “I Wonder” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Designed by Sam Hansen and later revamped by artist Takashi Murakami, the Dropout Bear appeared in the artwork for West’s first three albums: The College Dropout, Late Registration and Graduation. The bear then appeared in promotional art for West’s 2018 collaboration with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts.

When Graduation dropped in 2007, Murakami, 61, admitted that West, 46, wasn’t always the easiest collaborator. “It was difficult, because every week, Kanye has new ideas — changing, changing, changing,” Murakami told MTV at the time, adding that he felt like the pair remained friendly. “I think so. I believe so. I don’t know — please ask him.”

A decade later, Murakami said that he and West still kept in touch about art. “If I have a show somewhere, he will go see it and then have a one-line message saying, ‘Oh, this is fresh!’” Murakami told GQ in 2017.

West shares North and her siblings — Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — with ex-wife Kardashian, 43. The former couple tied the knot in 2014 and split in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Shortly after their breakup, West publicly called out Kardashian for allowing North to use TikTok against his wishes. In response, Kardashian issued a statement clarifying that she only allows North to use social media with supervision.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

West and Kardashian settled their divorce in November 2022. Per the terms of the settlement, the twosome share joint custody of their four kids. West also agreed to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month for child support and is responsible for 50 percent of their children’s educational and security expenses.