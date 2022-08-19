They’re cheetah sisters with cheetah babies! Decades after the Cheetah Girls disbanded, several of its members have become mothers.

The Cheetah Girls premiered on Disney Channel in 2003, starring Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams as high school students turned girl group performers. The film’s success soon allowed the band to star in two more sequel films and perform in live concerts. The band eventually went their separate ways after 2008’s Cheetah Girls: One World follow-up. Since then, several of its members have focused on their growing families.

Williams, who played Aquanetta “Aqua” Walker in the Disney Channel franchise, was eventually the first former girl group member to expand her brood.

“March 12, 2018. 9:32pm. The moment this squirming, screaming, scary creature was placed in my arms,” Williams announced her and husband Brandon Cox’s eldest daughter’s arrival that November. “The moment my husband and I were more in love than ever. The moment my purpose became crystal clear. The moment I became a mother. Hopeful. Joyful. Thankful.”

While raising daughter Rowan, the former 3LW member and Cox later welcomed their second daughter, Archer, in March 2022. “I’ll never be someone that hurts you. I’ll never be someone that deserts you. We have a bond no one is breaking. #cheetahlove,” Williams gushed via Instagram, announcing her second little girl’s birth.

Bryan, for her part, was the next Cheetah Girl alum to become a cheetah-licious mama when her daughter, Comillia Monroe, was born in August 2020.

“We are all enjoying our new little love,” the Dancing With the Stars alum — who played Dorinda Thomas in the DCOM flicks — and husband Jordan Lundberg told Us Weekly in a statement at the time, noting their little one was named after Bryan’s mom but would go by her middle moniker.

Us previously confirmed that March that Bryan and Lundberg — who wed in October 2018 — were gearing up to expand their brood.

“Jordan and I are overwhelmed and excited about our expected bundle of joy,” the BYou: The Hot New Dance Workout alum told Us in a statement in March 2020. “I found out I was pregnant on December 31 in the morning but wanted to wait to tell him until our New Year’s Eve dinner. It was the longest day of my life. Now we get to share our news with all of our family and friends.”

Adrienne Bailon, who played Chanel Simmons in the musical movies, became the latest member of the Cheetah moms’ squad when her son, Ever James, was born via gestational carrier in August 2022.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love,” the former The Real host and her husband, Israel Houghton, gushed in a joint Instagram post at the time. “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging — But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

They added in their social media message: “All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!”

Scroll below to meet the Cheetah Girls’ babies: