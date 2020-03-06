Something to sing about! Sabrina Bryan announced on Friday, March 6, that she is pregnant with her and her husband Jordan Lundberg’s first child.

“Our love story continues,” the Cheetah Girls star, 35, captioned her Instagram reveal. “The Adventure of Baby Lundberg. #cheetahclub #imgoingtobeamommy.”

In the social media upload, Bryan was all smiles with the salesman while wearing a floral yellow dress and holding ultrasound shots.

She told Us Weekly in a statement: “Jordan and I are overwhelmed and excited about our expected bundle of joy. I found out I was pregnant on December 31 in the morning but wanted to wait to tell him until our New Year’s Eve dinner. It was the longest day of my life. Now we get to share our news with all of our family and friends.”

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in October 2018. The couple exchanged vows at Wayne Newton’s private residence a year after their engagement.

“Today the love of my life and man of my dreams asked me to be his forever! Nothing could prepare me for this magical moment,” the California native announced via Instagram in August 2017. “From the love of our family back home and here in Ireland with us to the incredible @ashfordcastle as our back drop … this man has made me the happiest girl in the world!!!!”

In October 2019, the former Disney Channel star celebrated their first year of marriage with a sweet Instagram shout out. “One year. The most magical day,” Bryan captioned a throwback photo from their ceremony. “God knew what he was doing. I want to fall in love with you all over again for the rest of my life. All I can feel is grateful. Grateful to find a man who will work through the obstacles, understand me when I when I question myself, but also glorify my strength and support my dreams.”

The fashion designer hinted at their pregnancy plans, writing, “I can’t wait for this next year building our life and our family!!!”

That same month, the Dancing With the Stars alum showed off the parenting practice she was getting. “Meet my new Bestie,” Bryan captioned a slideshow of shots with her newborn niece. “Miss Dakota Starr Hinojos. This 9.5 lb 21 inch Lil Sparkle Princess made her debut early this morning! Her momma demonstrated the true beauty of we as women are capable of doing. I am absolutely in love with this little gem. Congrats to my sisters on their new little lady of the house!”