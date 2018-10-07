This Cheetah Girl is spoken for! Sabrina Bryan and her fiancé, Jordan Lundberg, tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 6, Us Weekly confirms.

Bryan, 34, and the salesman exchanged vows at Wayne Newton’s private residence, where guests included the bride’s former Dancing With the Stars partner Louis van Amstel. “So happy to be at my dear friend, @sabrina.bryan’s wedding!!#onceuponalundberg #vegas #wedding#happycouple #congratulations,” he captioned a selfie in front of a sign welcoming guests.

The duo got engaged while vacationing in Ireland in August 2017. “Today the love of my life and man of my dreams asked me to be his forever! Nothing could prepare me for this magical moment,” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a snapshot of the happy couple. “From the love of our family back home and here in Ireland with us to the incredible @ashfordcastle as our back drop … this man has made me the happiest girl in the world!!!!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum previously shared details about her special day during an interview with Bridal Guide earlier this year. Bryan revealed that she’s chosen a “romantic glamour theme” incorporating “chandeliers, crystals and lighting.”

Bryan also told the magazine that she was working with celebrity designer Hayley Paige on her dream gown. “As far as style, I’m thinking about something very similar to what my mom had in the ‘70s,” she explained. “More conservative with lace arms. While my mom’s dress definitely won’t fit me, I’m hoping to incorporate at least some part of it into my gown, even if it’s just the lining.”

As for celebrity attendees? Bryan revealed that her former Cheetah Girls costar Kiely Williams “will be my co-matron of honor.”

