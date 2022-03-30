Another Cheetah Girl! Kiely Williams has given birth to her second daughter.

“Archer,” the former Disney Channel star, 35, captioned a Tuesday, March 29, Instagram photo of her infant.

The actress’ former costar Sabrina Bryan commented, “There she is!! Gorgeous little Archer!!! 😍❤️🙌 Love you so much baby girl!”

While the Virginia native didn’t formally reveal her pregnancy ahead of Archer’s arrival, she announced her first pregnancy in October 2017 with an Instagram reveal.

“Oh, baby! It’s a girl!” Williams captioned an Instagram upload with husband Brandon Cox at the time. “Our tiny dancer will make her debut March 2018!”

The newborn arrived on time, with the BET Presents: The Encore star writing via Instagram: “I’ll never be someone that hurts you. I’ll never be someone that deserts you. We have a bond no one is breaking. #cheetahlove.”

The new mom reflected on Rowan’s birth eight months later, sharing a throwback hospital photo. “March 12, 2018. 9:38 p.m.,” Williams captioned the November 2018 social media upload. “The moment this squirming, screaming, scary creature was placed in my arms. The moment my husband and I were more in love than ever. The moment my purpose became crystal clear. The moment I became a mother. Hopeful. Joyful. Thankful.”

Bryan, 37, is also a mom, welcoming daughter Comillia, now 19 months, in August 2020 with husband Jordan Lundberg.

The Dancing With the Stars alum celebrated her toddler’s 1st birthday in August 2021 with a chorus line-themed bash. “I just can’t believe how fast this year has gone by my little beauty!” the California native captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “You bring so much happiness into all of our lives with the incredible light that beams out of your little body. You truly have a special way of brightening anyone’s day with your vibrant personality, your embracing cuddles, and your infectious little giggles. You are the best blessing to your Daddy and I and we are continuously bursting with pride watching you grow each day. We can’t wait to see what fun adventures we will share this next year with you.”

That same month, Williams reflected on the times when she and Bryan were able to “day drink,” joking via Instagram: “Hey @sabrina.bryan remember [us] before babies?”

As for the dancers’ fellow Cheetah Girls, Raven-Symoné wed Miranda Maday in June 2020, while Adrienne Bailon has been married to Israel Houghton since November 2016. The Real cohost, 38, subsequently became the stepmom to the 50-year-old worship leader’s children from a previous relationship.

