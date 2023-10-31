Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner showed off their contrasting sister styles for Halloween.

Kylie, 26, rocked a “Sugar & Spice” costume with Kendall, 28, from the 1995 movie Batman Forever on Monday, October 30. Kylie, for her part, perfectly represented the character Spice — played by Debi Mazar — in a black and red voluminous wig, a studded choker, a leather corset and underwear finished with skull details, silver and black gloves and fishnet tights.

Her makeup included feathered eyebrows, purple eyeshadow right below them, winged eyeliner with rhinestones, mascara and burgundy lips.

Kendall, meanwhile, rocked Sugar’s outfit —played by Drew Barrymore— featuring a blonde wig that was tightly curled and cut to her chin, a white lacy bodysuit, dainty stockings and a sheer fluffy coat.

For glam, Kendall rocked a soft makeup look including light pink eyeshadow, subtle eyeliner and glossy lips.

The sisters also took to Kylie’s TikTok page to create a hilarious video using an audio clip from the 2004 movie Mean Girls on Monday. In the clip, Kendall threw her drink into the air while being scared by Kylie’s appearance. “Why are you dressed so scary?” she mouthed in Karen’s voice, played by Amanda Seyfried.

Kylie then shrugged while replying with Cady’s line — who was played by Lindsay Lohan — “It’s Halloween!”

This isn’t the first time the sisters have coordinated for Halloween. In 2020, they recreated their childhood costume — in a sexy way.

Years ago, Kylie rocked a teal blue dress finished with sheer flared pants, a bubblegum pink wig and peace sign earrings. Kendall complemented her sister in a white tank top with a bedazzled neckline, a tinsel miniskirt, a white wig and knee-high white lace-up boots.

To recreate the outfit, the duo turned their tops into bras with the same design. Kylie’s sheer flare pants became a see-through miniskirt while Kendall’s silver bottoms transformed into a sparkly number finished with a thigh-high slit.

The duo rocked the same shade of wigs and even accessorized with the same bracelets and hair ties. They completed the recreation by posing in the same way, with their arms stiff at their sides.

Kendall and Kylie previously matched each other during the 2019 Met Gala, when they both wore custom Versace looks. Kendall slayed the ensemble in a fiery orange gown finished with intricate beading and a feathered arm piece while Kylie opted for a see-through lavender look complete with fluffy sleeves.