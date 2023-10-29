Kendall Jenner took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s book and channeled Marilyn Monroe for Halloween.

Kendall, 27, paid homage to the blonde bombshell for a Halloweekend, donning a curly platinum blonde wig with a skin-tight black Intimissimi turtleneck and white pants. The model posted a series of snaps posing in her costume, which is seemingly a nod to Monroe’s 1953 Life photoshoot, via Instagram on Sunday, October 29.

“happy birthday mister president,” Kendall wrote, referencing the iconic 1962 moment when Monroe serenaded President John F. Kennedy.

This is not the first time that one of the stars of The Kardashians replicated a look from Monroe. For the 2022 Met Gala, Kim, 43, wore the dress Monroe had on when she sang to the late former president.

“When she sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy — who is America — I thought, where is the dress that she wore?” Kim recalled. “[Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum] said I can try on the dress.”

The dress initially didn’t fit over Kim’s hips, but the reality star was determined to make it work. She later recalled how wearing a sauna suit twice a day, running on the treadmill and eating clean — as well as cutting out sugar and carbs — led to her losing 16 pounds in three weeks.

While Kim ultimately did walk the red carpet in Monroe’s dress for a few minutes, she changed into a replica for the rest of the event. Afterwards, collector Scott Fortner claimed the dress was badly damaged after Kim wore it, and he shared photos of allegedly showed missing crystals and tearing at the zipper. Ripley’s later issued a statement that Kim did not harm the dress at the Met Gala.

Kourtney Kardashian also followed in Kim’s footsteps for Halloween this year. The eldest sister, 44, shared photos of herself dressing up in the same floral Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown that Kim wore to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with her daughter, North.

“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney wrote via Instagram alongside photos cradling her bump. (Kourtney is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.)

The photos come after the pair’s ongoing feud on season 3 of the reality series over their respective collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney, for her part, accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity,” whereas Kim felt like her sister was copying her 2014 nuptials to ex Kanye West.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kim said during an episode in July. “You stole my f—king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?”